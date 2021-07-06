Thaman on board to compose music for RC15

Chennai :

However, we hear that the official announcement of the project will be made in the second week of August. “The meeting happened to finalise the project and the shooting schedules. Moreover, the technicians were finalised for RC15 on Sunday,” said a source. There were discussions on social media whether it’s Anirudh Ravichander or Thaman who would be on board to compose the music for the Pan-Indian project. Sources say that Thaman has been finalised as the composer of the film.





Kiara Advani will play the female lead in the film. “Though the official announcement will be made in August, the magnum opus which is being made on a budget of Rs 220 crore will go on floors in September at the earliest,” added the source. The film also marks Dil Raju’s 50th production venture.