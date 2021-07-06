Vaani Kapoor to join team Salaar from August

Actress Vaani Kapoor is the latest addition to the cast of Prabhas’ Pan-Indian film Salaar directed by Prashanth Neel.

Chennai : There have been reports that Vaani Kapoor is another heroine apart from Shruti Haasan in the film. However, sources close to the film unit tell us that Vaani Kapoor will play pair to the antagonist which is on a par to Prabhas’. One of the top south Indian actor will be finalised to play the villain after Vijay Sethupathi couldn’t allocate dates for the film. “A top Tamil actor has been given the script to read and we will know in a few days if he would be on board for Salaar,” added the source.