Rasika Dugal has trouble going back to work

Rasika on Monday posted a string of pictures on Instagram. In the images, she is seen standing on her balcony dressed in navy blue T-shirt paired with black pants.





"Now how to go back to work? #MondayNoMotivation #MondayBlues #MondayMood #MondayMotivation #MondayMorning," she wrote alongside the images.





Rasika was recently seen in season two of "Out Of Love", directed by Oni Sen and co-starring Purab Kohli.





The actress will be soon seen sharing screen space with Naseeruddin Shah in "The Miniaturist Of Junagadh".