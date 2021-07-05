Saif Ali Khan's first look as ghostbuster Vibhooti from 'Bhoot Police' out

Mumbai :

The 'Cocktail' star's wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared his first look from the horror-comedy on social media. Kareena took to her Instagram account to share the first look poster of Saif's character.





Sporting a leather jacket paired with a black shirt, the poster features Saif in a cool yet intriguing avatar. In the first look poster, he is seen holding a weapon that seems to help him in catching ghosts. Sharing the character poster of Saif from the film, Kareena captioned it in a quirky way.





"Don't fear the paranormal and feel 'Saif' with VIBHOOTI. #BhootPolice Coming soon on @disneyplushotstarvip," she wrote. 'Bhoot Police', also featuring Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam, is slated for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar.

















The forthcoming horror-comedy was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release on September 10. However, the makers reportedly confirmed its digital release in June. 'Bhoot Police' was shot in Himachal Pradesh late last year. The upcoming film is helmed by Pawan Kripalani, who has earlier directed films like 'Ragini MMS', and 'Phobia'.





The film will trace the story of a group of ghost hunters and their hilarious adventures. 'Bhoot Police' marks the first collaboration between Saif and Arjun, who is currently dating Kareena Kapoor's best friend and actor Malaika Arora. The upcoming film is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.





Apart from 'Bhoot Police', Saif will also be seen in Prabhas' 'Adipurush'. In Om Raut's directorial, Saif will play the role of Ravana. Saif, who last appeared in the Amazon Prime Video series 'Tandav', also has 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' in the pipeline.