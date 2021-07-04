Eli fame Yuvaraj to direct Nayan’s next

Chennai :

The director is known for his collaboration with Vadivelu in films like Thenaliraman and Eli. A source in tinseltown told DT Next, “Yuvaraj’s film with Nayanthara is touted to be another comic caper that will be made on a grand scale. The actress read the script and expressed her interest to be a part of it. However, owing to her busy schedule this year, she is yet to sign the agreement. Nayanthara is also in talks for Lucifer remake and Atlee’s film with Shah Rukh Khan. Hence, we will have to wait before she decides on her future projects.”



