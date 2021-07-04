Ashwin, Pugazh’s film titled Yenna Solla Pogirai

Chennai :

“We are in the process of finalising heroines for the film. It is a triangular love story so we are looking at two heroines. The film will be completely shot in Chennai,” he told DT Next. He also added that Yenna Solla Pogirai will be similar to the lines of Minsaara Kanavu and Unnaale Unnaale. The film will have cinematography by Richard M Nathan, while music composer duo Vivek-Merwin are set to compose the music.



