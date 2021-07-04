Smriti Irani on 21 years of 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi': Show changed many lives

Mumbai :

Celebrating 21 years of her iconic show "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", Union Minister and former actor Smriti Irani said the long-running series was a life-changing experience not only for the audience but also the people who worked on it. Produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor-led Balaji Telefilms, the soap opera premiered on July 3, 2000, and ran for eight years, clocking more than 1,800 episodes. Irani became a household name with her character of Tulsi Virani, an ideal daughter-in-law, who goes through a series of ups and downs while protecting her family.





"Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" was a turning point for the politician, who had featured in music videos and two TV shows before bagging the landmark series. Irani, 45, took to Instagram late Saturday evening and posted a video montage of the show to mark the occasion. "We had made a promise 'Phir Milenge', a promise we could not keep... 21 years ago began a journey which changed many lives - brought joy to some, annoyed a few but impacted all those who saw it, who worked for it. Thank you for the memories!" Irani wrote. The Star Plus show saw three-time leaps, before going off-air in November 2008.





"Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" became a prime-time success as it captivated the audience with its melodramatic storytelling, aspirational family values, and characters.





Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram and reposted a fan video, writing, "Many moons Ago. This day. changed my life! Thank you @starplus @sameern @smritiiraniofficial Rajubhai Vipul Bhai and everyone associated." Several of the show's cast members, including Mouni Roy, Hiten Tejwani, and Anita Hassanandani also commented on Irani's post.