Makers of 'Satyanarayan ki Katha' to change film's title 'to avoid hurting sentiments'

Mumbai :

The makers of 'Satyanarayan ki Katha' have decided to change the title of the Kartik Aaryan-starrer "to avoid hurting any sentiments", according to the director of the film Sameer Vidwans.





Billed as a "soulful musical love saga", the film's title translates to the story of Satyanarayan, one of the names of the Hindu god Vishnu.





National Award-winning director Vidwans, known for the critically-acclaimed 2019 Marathi drama "Anandi Gopal", made the announcement on Saturday night.





"A title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film 'Satyanarayan ki Katha' to avoid hurting any sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional," the filmmaker, who is making his Bollywood debut with the film, said in a statement shared on Instagram.





The movie, produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Namah Pictures, was announced late last month.





Vidwans said the producers of the film and the creative team are also in complete support of the decision to change the title.





"We will be announcing a new title for our love story in due course of our journey," he added.





The film is expected to go on floors towards the end of the year.