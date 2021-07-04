Our relationship has changed but we're still together: Aamir Khan on divorce with Kiran Rao

Mumbai :

A day after superstar Aamir Khan and producer-director Kiran Rao announced their divorce, the actor said their relationship might have changed, but they still remain a family.





During a virtual event of their NGO Paani Foundation, the duo on Sunday said their decision would have come as a "shock" to some but assured that they are still "together".





"You must have heard about us. You would've felt sad, must've been shocked. But we want to tell you all that we both are happy and still one family. There has been a change in our relationship but we are still together," Khan said in a video call over Zoom while holding Rao's hand.





"So please don't think otherwise. Paani Foundation is like our baby, Azad. We will always remain family. Please pray for us that we remain happy," he added.





Khan, 56, and Rao, 47, first met on the sets of the actor's 2001 blockbuster movie "Lagaan" and tied the knot in December 2005. They welcomed their son Azad Rao Khan in December 2011.





In a joint statement issued on Saturday, the former couple said they have decided to part ways after 15 years of marriage and are ready to start a new chapter as "co-parents and family for each other".





"A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap.





"We request our well-wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey," the statement read.





Khan was previously married to Reena Dutta. They have two children -- son Junaid Khan and daughter Ira Khan.