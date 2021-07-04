Vanitha walks out of reality show, says she was humiliated

Actress Vanitha Vijayakumar on Friday took to social media and posted a statement saying she has walked out of the reality show BB Jodigal.
Chennai: In her statement she has said that she was harassed, bullied and humiliated. “I sincerely thank the media, my fans and well-wishers for your support and appreciations on my kali Avatar in #bbjodigal. I wanted you all to see the impact I created before I announced that ‘I walked out of BB Jodigal show’. I am a person who will never accept bullying, harassment and abuse from anyone, whomsoever even if they are my own family the whole world knows that. I have been working with them continuously in shows like Cooku With Komali, Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru, and many special appearances in their shows. We have mutual respect towards each other and that will always remain. But unprofessional, unethical behaviour in the workplace cannot be accepted. I was harassed, humiliated, and treated unfairly by a bully who couldn’t accept my professional growth due to ego issues. Not only men take advantage of women in the workplace,” (sic) said the actress. She added, “Its heartbreaking to see someone senior to you in every way and someone who has achieved working their way up looking down at youngsters who are struggling their way up and insulting them and discouraging them. Especially, a single mom of 3 children who are achieving and succeeding with no family or husband support after a life long struggle.” (sic)
