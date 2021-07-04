Ashwin’s Tamil indie Vaazhvile clocks 50,000 listeners

Chennai :

The song has garnered almost 50,000 listeners to date across all digital platforms and talks about the cliched routine and insecurities of life. The song is composed by Ashwin and also written by him along with Prasanna Balaji.





“I didn’t pen this down during this lockdown. It was written five years ago and is based on what I was going through at that point in time. I hadn’t signed any films, my music career was stagnated and I was wondering if I should shift gears. The fear of losing whatever I had, what I was going to do the next month has coincided so well with the current COVID scenario. Right before the release, Dolby India got in touch with me about the introduction of their immersive, 3D audio called Dolby Atmos. The 7.1 surround sound concept existed in films but not for songs in India. They had just launched it for music in India and Vaazhvile is the first Tamil song to use the technology. I had to learn it in a matter of weeks and delivered the new version only a few days before the official release. It’s a surreal experience listening to your music suddenly coming from various angles,” opens up Ashwin.





Indie music videos of late have had big faces to take the song to the masses. Ashwin says, “Our song was a zero budget production. This wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the team who worked on the track. Instead of spending a large amount of money on the video, our focus was on creating an entirely new listening experience, a quality product that would resonate with people through the digital streaming platforms. And to know that Vaazhvile has also become the first Tamil song to use Dolby Atmos’ immersive technology makes me proud. The entire process was organic.”





Meanwhile, Ashwin says that the indie music scene here has been getting better but still volatile. “That is the harsh reality. If the content of a song doesn’t connect with people, it vanishes. A director or a producer comes forward to make a song only when a song would fetch a return on investment. Indie music has also become commercialised to a large extent. The whole point of being independent is to express oneself without having a set of rules or expectations to weigh us down,” he adds.





Vaazhvile has connected instantly with people as they are facing similar insecurities about life through the lockdown and has reached people in all corners through word of mouth when popular singer and actor friends like Chinmayi, Saindhavi and Janani tweeted about it.





On the work front, Ashwin has signed a couple of films with notable stars that he’s excited about and likes to keep under wraps until the official announcement from the team is made.





“I’ve been working continuously through the lockdown finalising songs, recording live instruments and remotely working with top musicians and engineers abroad. My upcoming projects being big banner productions have the potential to cater to everybody and starkly contrast the mellow, care-free music I put out independently. I’m enjoying the challenge and look forward to people hearing a completely different side of mine through these new film songs. Meanwhile, I have no plans of slowing down on releasing more indie music as I already have a few killer songs ready,” he concludes. — KR