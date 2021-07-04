Logesh and I are equally inspired by Kamal sir: Narain

Chennai :

“Lokesh and I unwinded on Kaithi set having conversations about Kamal sir’s contribution to the film industry. He is our inspiration to take up films as a career. I knew that he would be doing a film with Kamal sir. When the announcement teaser was released, I sent Lokesh a congratulatory message. That is when he told me that I am a part of this project. I was in Dubai shooting for a Tamil film then and was excited when I heard this,” he told us.





Narain said that he would be going to the sets with a blank mind and follow Lokesh’s instructions. “Half the job is done when a director understands his actors. Lokesh is pretty good in that. I haven’t prepped up for my role and I will be like a child observing things and react to what happens there,” the actor tells us.





He is known for choosing offbeat films like Chithiram Pesuthadi, Anjathey and U-Turn among others. “I have been quite choosy about my work. The scripts I have picked are the ones I have said ‘yes’ to while rejecting several offers. However, this has created a huge gap between films. I have ensured that I will be part of good content often from now on,” he assures.





Narain also has another Tamil project which is in its post-production stages. “That is the project I was shooting in Dubai when Vikram was announced. It is a thriller in which I play an autistic man. You will hear more about it in the coming days,” he concludes.