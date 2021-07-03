Alia Bhatt 'a very nervous actor' on day one of debut production 'Darlings'

Mumbai :

"Day one of DARLINGS! my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first and forever (in this case a very nervous actor)" wrote Alia.





The actress posted black and white pictures from her makeup room and shared her nervousness before starting the film.





"I don't know what it is.. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. i dream all night about messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I'll be late!" the 28-year-old star wrote.





Reaffirming her emotional state of mind, she added: "I guess this feeling will never go away.. and it shouldn't - because being nervous.. and feeling unsure means you really really care P.S - wish me luck pls (I'll need all of it to match up to my co-actors @itsvijayvarma @shefalishahofficial @roshan.matthew)."





"Darlings" stars Alia with Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew and Vijay Varma. The film is co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment.