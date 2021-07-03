Aditi Rao Hydari's Malayalam debut film 'Sufiyum Sujatayum' turns one

Mumbai :

"I loved playing Sujata, her innocence, stubborn determination and fearless belief in love will always stay with me. Today I especially wish that the director Naranipuzha Shanavas was here with us to see how much the world he created with Sufiyum Sujatayum was loved by people," said Aditi.





The film, which also stars debutant Dev Mohan and Malayalam star Jayasurya, revolves around two lovers separated because of religion.





Aditi's upcoming projects include "Hey Sinamika" opposite Dulquer Salman, and "Maha Samudram" starring Sharwanand and Siddharth.