Smiles are back in Kollywood as film shoots resume

Chennai :

This put a huge smile on the face of Tamil cinema stars and especially technicians, who have been struggling to make their ends meet. The shoot of Thalapathy 65 has been taking place in Chennai that started early this week. The team shot for a song with 100 members in the unit and the schedule is likely to continue for the next couple of weeks. Suriya too has recovered completely from COVID and will be back on action from July 7. “He will begin shooting for his film with TJ Gnanavel and complete the film in a couple of days before heading too Karaikudi to start Suriya 41 for 25 days starting from July 12. Karthi too will join the sets of Sardar from July 7 as the set work in Chennai are almost complete,” says a tinseltown source. The team of Ajith’s Valimai too is all set to take off to Europe to shoot the final leg of the film in a few days from now. Dhanush has been shooting for D43 in Hyderabad while Raghava Lawrence’s Rudhran will resume on July 15.





On Chiyaan 60 front, Vikram and Dhruv are likely to join the sets on Saturday or on Monday in Chennai. The team will shoot across July before Dhruv leaves for Mari Selvaraj’s film while Vikram is expected to join the sets of Cobra before leaving for Ponniyin Selvan. GV Prakash, who is currently doing dubbing corrections for Bachelor will begin shooting for his next by the end of this month.





Other prominent K-town actors like Atharvaa Murali, Gautham Karthik and Ashok Selvan have started shooting for their respective projects. “Atharvaa’s film with Sam Anton is in final stages of shooting. Gautham Karthik’s Anandham Vilayadum Veedu is being shot in a rapid pace on the outskirts of Chennai at an outdoor unit. Ashok Selvan-Ra Karthik project started off with a formal pooja and has been progressing,” sources tell us.