Preity Zinta shares a glimpse of her beautiful organic home garden

Mumbai :

"I cannot explain how excited I am to see fruits and vegetables grow in our backyard. Mom was with me during the lockdown last year and we planted all sorts of herbs, fruit and veggies," she wrote. "Now, I have strawberries, oranges, peaches, guavas, tomatoes, green and red peppers, green and red chillies, eggplant, mint, basil and lemon grow around the house. I am so proud of our little organic home garden," she added.





Preity also asked her fans to try organic gardening at their homes. "Thank you ma for making this possible . I am loving every bit of this. Try it at home folks - you will be amazed by your own ghar ki kheti t #organicgarden #gharkikheti #strawberries #ting," she added.





For the unversed, Preity is currently staying with her husband Gene Goodenough in the USA.