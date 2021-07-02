Charlize Theron reveals 'The Old Guard' sequel will start filming in 2022

Washington :

She also confirmed that her costars, Marwan Kenzari and Luca Marinelli, are "definitely" returning for the new installment. The first movie follows Theron's Andy and a group of mercenaries who are immortal as they welcome a new immortal, a US Marine who died in combat, to their ranks.





'The Old Guard' saw a whopping 72 million households tune in during its first week of release last July, according to Netflix. "It's pretty nutty, right?" Theron told Variety later that month, reacting to the number of people who have seen the film. "It's pretty crazy."





But the huge success didn't mean the Oscar winner was thinking about a sequel just yet, even though the ending of the first film sets up an intriguing new storyline. "We're still pushing this one out," she said at the time. "Let's have a little resting period, but just given the fact that all of us really want to do it, I'm sure when it's the right time, we'll start the conversation." Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, 'The Old Guard' had a female-led postproduction team that was made up of about 85 per cent women, according to The Hollywood Reporter.





Prince-Bythewood, who also became the first Black woman to helm a comic-book-themed movie, told the outlet that a gender breakdown like that "doesn't happen, or very rarely happens on any movie, but on an action film, I guarantee you that's never happened before." "When you look at the resumes of a lot of really talented women, they are not as long or as extensive as a lot of men in the same position," she continued. "But I know for a fact that it doesn't have to do with talent, it has to do with opportunity."





Prince-Bythewood added, "There are so many women out there who are so good at what they do, but they just haven't gotten the chance. Their being on my crew, being a part of the film, makes the film better." 'The Old Guard', which was released in July 2020 to immense praise from the critics and the viewers, also featured Kiki Layne, Harry Melling, Van Veronica Ngo, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.





Apart from the upcoming sequel, Theron will also feature in Netflix's young adult fantasy film 'The School for Good and Evil', directed by Paul Feig. Theron most recently reprised her role as Cipher in 'Fast and Furious 9'.