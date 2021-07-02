Nick Offerman joins cast of Amazon's 'A League of Their Own' series

Los Angeles :

Inspired by the 1992 Penny Marshall-directed film, the series will tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamt of playing professional baseball. The show will also explore race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the League and outside of it.





According to Variety, Offerman has been cast for the role of Casey ''Dove'' Porter, an ex-Cubs pitcher brought in to coach the Rockford Peaches, most famous because his forkball killed a dove in mid-air in the middle of a game.





''A League of Their Own'', co-created by Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham, will also feature Chante Adams, D'Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez, Kelly McCormack, Priscilla Delgado, Molly Ephraim, Kate Berlant, and Melanie Field. The project will be produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television in association with Field Trip Productions.