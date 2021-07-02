Superstar’s Annaatthe finalised for Deepavali release

Chennai :

Taking to Twitter, they tweeted, “#AnnaattheDeepavali ku ready ah?!, (sic)”. Despite the pandemic hitting the shooting schedules hard, the film is on track and will release on Deepavali 2021 (November 4).





The shooting in Hyderabad came to halt last December after crew members tested positive for coronavirus. While four crew members tested positive, Rajinikanth had tested negative.





The team resumed the shoot in Chennai’s MGR Film City for four days earlier this year. Bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran, Annaatthe has a star cast that includes, Meena, Khushbhu, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish among others.





Touted to be a rural drama, the movie is helmed by director Siva who last directed Ajith’s Viswasam. Rajinikanth wrapped up the shoot of the film in Hyderabad in May. Touted to be a rural entertainer there are hearsays that Keerthy Suresh plays Rajinikanth’s sister in the film.