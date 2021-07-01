Baburaj finalised to play the villain in Vishal 31

Chennai :

The shoot began in Ramoji Rao Film City on June 15 and the team has been shooting round the clock. The latest we hear is that Malayalam star Baburaj is on board to play the antagonist.





Vishal insisted that Baburaj plays the villain after he was impressed with the actor’s performance in Joji. The PRO of the film Johnson told DT Next, “The team will shoot important sequence as Baburaj has joined the sets.





The unit has moved out of Ramoji Rao Film City and has been shooting outdoors. The Hyderabad schedule of Vishal 31 will go on till July 28. The team will later shift to Chennai before they call it a wrap.” Vishal 31 that has a tagline of Not A Common Man has Dimple Hayati, Yogi Babu and Raveena Ravi in important roles.





The film is directed by Thu Pa Saravanan and produced by Vishal Film Factory.