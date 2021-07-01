Kareena on 21 years in Bollywood: 21 more to go, I'm ready

Mumbai :

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media on Wednesday to express gratitude on her completion of 21 years in the film industry. Kareena's debut film "Refugee" released on this day in 2000.





Kareena posted an Instagram video collage of several scenes from the JP Dutta directorial, which also marked the Bollywood debut of actor Abhishek Bachchan.





"21 years. Grateful, happy, blessed, motivated, passionate... 21 more to go... I'm ready. Thank you to everyone for the continuous love and support. #JPDutta #JPFilms @bachchan @nidhiduttaofficial," she wrote.





The film also featured Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Reena Roy among others.





On the work front, Kareena is all set to share screen space with her "3 Idiots" co-star Aamir Khan in his upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha". The film is an official remake of the Hollywood flick "Forrest Gump".