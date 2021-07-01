Ashok Selvan’s next to have three heroines

Chennai :

















The film will also have Ritu Varma, Aparna Balamurali and Shivathmika as heroines. Ra Karthik’s debut directorial Vaan that was supposed to go on floors with Dulquer Salmaan had a similar announcement poster with three heroines in 2018. When we got in touch with the director to ask if it is Vaan that has been revived with Ashok Selvan he denied it and said that it is a completely new project. It will have music by Gopi Sundar and editing by Antony. George C Williams is on board as the cinematographer.