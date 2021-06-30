Tamannaah Bhatia: My idea is to not let image take over work I want to do

Mumbai :

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has been acting for 16 years now. She has won a large fan base as one of the top glam queens of the South, and has also impressed as an actress of substance with select roles. She feels her idea is to not let any particular image dictate the kind of work she wants to do.





Tamannah made her acting debut in 2005 at the age of 15 with the Hindi film "Chand Sa Roshan Chehra". The same year, she made her Telugu debut with "Sri" and the following year she made her Tamil debut with "Kedi".





"I have evolved as a person and at every different point of time. I have continuously worked, so for me, most of my life is divided into the films I have worked on. I enjoy it. For me, it is as new as it was on the first day," Tamannaah told IANS.





She feels the process of breaking an image has become challenging now.





"In fact, it is a lot more challenging now because I feel like there is a constant need of unlearning and you are making something that has already been created in terms of an image, and moving forward my idea is to not let an image take over the kind of work I want to do. I want the work to kind of precede that," she said.





Tamannah, who was recently seen in the web-series "November Story" on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, is now gearing up for the Telugu remake of the Hindi thriller "Andhadhun". The Telugu version is directed by Merlapaka Gandhi.