Makers announce wrap up of RRR talkie portions

Mumbai :

The Telugu film is a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century - Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Kumaram Bheem (NT Rama Rao Jr). The much-anticipated movie, which commenced principal photography in November 2018, resumed filming in October last year, nearly seven months after the shoot was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The team started filming from June 21 after the government lifted the shutdown in the state.





In a post on the official Twitter page of the film, the makers revealed that they are short of shooting two songs to wrap the production. Produced by DVV Entertainments, RRR also features Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. Earlier this year, the makers announced that the film will be released theatrically on October 13 in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam