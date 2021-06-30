Kamal Haasan, Vetrimaaran come together for their next

The dream combination that Tamil movie buffs were waiting for since a decade now has finally come true.

Chennai : National award winners Kamal Haasan and Vetrimaaran in a huge turnaround of events have come together for a project that is likely to go on floors early next year. A source in the know told DT Next, “Kamal met Vetrimaaran and financier-producer Anbu Chezhian at his Eldams Road office earlier this month. It was Anbu Chezhian who pitched the idea of a Kamal-Vetrimaaran film. Apart from that the actor-filmmaker also spoke on various other things pertaining to Raaj Kamal Films International during the meet. This would be Vetrimaaran’s next after Suriya’s Vaadivaasal.” The official announcement on the project will be done later this year. Meanwhile, Kamal will begin shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram soon.