Aditi Balan says 'Cold Case' helped her tick many boxes off her checklist

Chennai :

The actress, who rose to popularity after playing the titular character in the Tamil hit "Aruvi", will be seen investigating a murder in "Cold Case", starring Prithviraj Sukumaran.





Listing her reasons to be part of "Cold Case", Aditi says: "One, I've always been a huge fan of Malayalam cinema. So, I wanted to pick an opportunity. Two, it's got Prithviraj in it. I used to be a huge fan when I was a kid. Three, my character has a track of her own in the entire story. This is kind of my first time working in a thriller with horror elements. So, I thought it would be challenging for me to portray a character with subtle emotions and expressions in a film with supernatural occurrence."





She adds: "I wanted to explore such a script. I also realised that the story would allow me to fulfil a childhood dream -- to be a detective. In this script, I'm not a detective but my character is someone who is investigating a situation, looking and going in search of things and eventually solving it."





Directed by debutant Tanu Balak, "Cold Case" will release on Amazon Prime Video on June 30.





Interestingly, Aditi's Tamil film "Aruvi" will now be remade in Hindi with actress Fatima Sana Shaikh playing the leading role.