Kamal Haasan joins chorus against amendments to Cinematography act

Chennai :

The proposed amendments to the Cinematography Act 1952 would give powers to the Center to re-examine films even after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared it.





In a tweet on Tuesday, Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan said, "Cinema, media and the literati cannot afford to be the three iconic monkeys of India. Seeing, hearing and speaking of impending evil is the only medication against attempts to injure and debilitate democracy. Please act, voice your concern for freedom and liberty."





Many film-makers have raised their concern that the amended law will give the Centre powers that might threaten freedom of expression - a constitutional right in the country.





MNM's newly appointed political advisor V Ponraj tweeted that the draft Cinematography (Amendment) Bill 2021, violates the fundamental rights enshrined in Article 19(1) (a) for freedom of speech, and also undermines the authority of its own statutory body CBFC, which has every right to ban the film according to the Article 19(2) if any film violates its guidelines.





"Hence the draft bill is nothing but bringing self-injury to its institution in the name of "Super Censorship" and against the democratic rights given to the people and also against the freedom of expression. It is redundant and superfluous. Hence I strongly oppose the draft bill and request Minister of information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar to withdraw the provision to intrude into CBFC illogically," he said, hitting out at the Narendra Modi government as undemocratic and autocratic by proposing such bills.