WATCH: Megha Akash, Kalidas Jayaram talk about their new music video on a STR song

Chennai :

We meet Kalidas Jayaram in a white hoodie entering the floor, while his co-actor Megha Akash is getting ready for the shoot. The actors are joining hands yet again after their film Oru Pakka Kadhai. “But this time, it is for a music video produced by Yuvan Shankar Raja, composed by debutant Priyan and sung by STR. It feels surreal as I have been a huge fanboy of Yuvan’s music and STR’s voice.









I am glad that I was considered to be a face of it,” Kalidas Jayaram tells us.









Megha Akash joins the conversation and agrees with her bestie. “Kali and I are long-time friends and we meet each other even if we aren’t shooting together. So the camaraderie in front of the camera remains the same,” she adds. The actress says that she was excited about the idea of a music video when she heard it.



