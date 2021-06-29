Kalidas, Megha set the floor on fire with dance moves for STR number

Chennai :

Caravans parked at the AVM Rajeshwari theatre shoot floor in Vadapalani is an encouraging sight. We are at the shooting spot of one of the first projects to go on floors post lockdown.





We meet Kalidas Jayaram in a white hoodie entering the floor, while his co-actor Megha Akash is getting ready for the shoot. The actors are joining hands yet again after their film Oru Pakka Kadhai. “But this time, it is for a music video produced by Yuvan Shankar Raja, composed by debutant Priyan and sung by STR. It feels surreal as I have been a huge fanboy of Yuvan’s music and STR’s voice.





I am glad that I was considered to be a face of it,” Kalidas Jayaram tells us. The young actor is emerging from the success of his role of Sathar in Paava Kadhaigal. However, he had no qualms about signing a music video for U1 Records. “I don’t believe in that. Be it a music video or a movie, it is the content that matters and not the medium. Moreover, it’s a young team and I am excited.”Talking about resuming the shoot with a music video, where a lot of energy is required, Kalidas smiles, “Yes, it requires tremendous energy but I have been a passionate dancer since childhood. So, I really don’t mind putting my heart and soul into it. Also, Megha is a good friend off the camera as well. It feels like home.”





Megha Akash joins the conversation and agrees with her bestie. “Kali and I are long-time friends and we meet each other even if we aren’t shooting together. So the camaraderie in front of the camera remains the same,” she adds. The actress says that she was excited about the idea of a music video when she heard it. “Who isn’t a fan of STR’s singing. Apart from being a good friend, STR’s skills as a singer are stunning and then there is Yuvan Shankar Raja who is producing it. The entire idea fell in place and here we are now,” says Megha. She is also wary of the situation meanwhile. “I was initially scared to shoot but we are maintaining the safety protocols and my nerves have settled now,” the actress opens up.





There is a huge buzz outside the shooting floor as people gather to greet Yuvan Shankar Raja. He takes a look at the day’s schedule and the arrangements made at the shooting floor and says, “There were lots of aspiring talents who had sent their music work to U1 Records. We chose Priyan from it and there will be many who will be given a chance to work with us.” Yuvan says that the indie music scene will only get better from here. “It is not that the indie music scene will vanish once the movie industry resumes in full swing. I can only see it getting better from next year. I have become a lot choosier in the movies I take up. So that I could give more time for this,” he adds. Composer Priyan, who aspired to be a dancer took to music after listening to Yuvan’s composition as a kid. “I believe this song might sound like Yuvan’s composition because I have been greatly inspired by him. A debut album produced by someone, who I have idolised as a kid is a dream come true. I was clear from the beginning that STR should croon this song. I’m glad that he agreed and to record his voice is a great experience,” says Priyan.





After a long day’s shoot, director Dongli Jumbo and creative directors, Karthik Srinivas and Mahaveer of Noise and Grains say, “Indie music videos in Tamil have catered to a huge number of audience. Our previous ventures Kutty Pattas and Asku Maaro were huge hits and this song too will have a bigger reach. The indie music scene in Punjabi is a huge success. Tamil indie music scene too would be there soon. This isn’t just a lockdown effect. The trend is here to stay.”