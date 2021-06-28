SJ Suryah to make his digital debut in a crime thriller

The exclusive update is that actor-director SJ Suryah is all set to make his digital debut in a web series that will be directed by Andrew Louis of Kolaigaaran fame. The series will be premiered on Amazon Prime upon its completion.
Chennai: Andrew was an associate of SJ Suryah and will be directing him in this web series. Though we were unable to reach Andrew, a source in the know of things told DT Next, “The series will go on floors in August and will be shot across south Tamil Nadu and in Chennai. It is an investigative crime thriller. An official announcement on the cast and crew will be made soon.” The OTT platform is also producing a series written by Pushkar and Gayathri that will be directed by Kuttram Kadithal fame Bramma and Anucharan who directed Kirumi with Kathir
