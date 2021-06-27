Feel sorry for fan who travelled to Kodagu to T'gana: Actor

Bangalore :





Guys it just came to my notice that one of you had travelled super far and have gone home to see me..

Please don’t do something like that.. i feel bad that I didn’t get to meet you🥺 I really really hope to meet you one day❤️ but for now show me love here.. I’ll be happy! 🌸🥰 — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) June 27, 2021





"Guys, it just came to my notice that one of you had travelled so far to see me. Please don't do anything like that. I feel bad that I didn't get to meet you. I really, really hope to meet you one day, but for now show me love here. Ill be happy!" she tweeted. The actress was busy shooting in Mumbai when Akash Tripathi travelled to Kodagu using Google but landed somewhere else instead of at her house. All along the way, he kept asking people for directions to the actor's residence. People grew suspicious and informed the police. Soon, the police stopped Tripathi and told him to go back to Telangana as Kodagu was under lockdown. The fan also got to know that he cannot see the actor as she was away in Mumbai for a film-shoot.