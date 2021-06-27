Quentin Tarantino talks plans for final movie before retirement

Los Angeles :

Tarantino was asked about his decision during an appearance on "Real Time With Bill Maher" and confirmed he's still bowing out to focus on writing, reports aceshowbiz.com.





He said: "I know film history and from here on in, filmmakers do not get better. Don Siegel - if he had quit his career in 1979, when he did 'Escape from Alcatraz', what a final film! What a mic drop. But he dribbles away with two more other ones."





Tarantino told the host he had considered making his swansong a sequel of his first film, "Reservoir Dogs".





He said: "That's kind of a 'capture time in a moment' kind of thing," Tarantino said. "I won't do it, internet. But I considered it."





He has also been thinking about making his adopted Israel the backdrop for his last film.





"If you make a movie in Jerusalem, there's nowhere you can point the camera where you're not capturing something fantastic," he added.



