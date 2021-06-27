Quentin Tarantino talks plans for final movie before retirement

Hollywood maverick Quentin Tarantino has opened up about the plans for making his final movie before he retires.
Tarantino was asked about his decision during an appearance on "Real Time With Bill Maher" and confirmed he's still bowing out to focus on writing, reports aceshowbiz.com.
He said: "I know film history and from here on in, filmmakers do not get better. Don Siegel - if he had quit his career in 1979, when he did 'Escape from Alcatraz', what a final film! What a mic drop. But he dribbles away with two more other ones."
Tarantino told the host he had considered making his swansong a sequel of his first film, "Reservoir Dogs".
He said: "That's kind of a 'capture time in a moment' kind of thing," Tarantino said. "I won't do it, internet. But I considered it."
He has also been thinking about making his adopted Israel the backdrop for his last film.
"If you make a movie in Jerusalem, there's nowhere you can point the camera where you're not capturing something fantastic," he added.
