'Cold Case' director Tanu Balak on shooting amid pandemic: It was a huge risk

Mumbai :

Cinematographer-turned director Tanu Balak says it was a challenge to shoot for his movie "Cold Case" amid the coronavirus pandemic but the team managed to finish the work with careful planning and a little bit of luck. Headlined by South star Prithviraj Sukumaran, the Malayalam-language horror thriller went on floors in November last year with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.





It was shot across Trivandrum, Kerala, in a 50-day schedule with some portions being filmed in Varanasi.





Balak, who makes his directorial debut with the film, said that the team shot all the indoors scenes first to avoid any external contact.





"The major challenge was that we shot the film during the pandemic. It was the main risk, there were restrictions too. We kept our crew of nearly 200 people in a hotel, most of them didn't even go home. That's how we shot the film, with masks and proper precautions.





"I think Prithviraj didn't even see my face properly (throughout the shoot) as I had my mask on. Not only me, the entire crew and all the technicians. Most of the people didn't see each other's faces," Balak told PTI.





The Trivandrum-based filmmaker, who has over 2000 ad films to his credit, said the team was fortunate that despite a long shooting schedule, no one from the crew contracted COVID-19.





"We couldn't afford a schedule break because all are busy actors, it would have been impossible... Luck was in our favour," Balak added.





"Cold Case" stars Sukumaran as an investigative officer tasked with solving a murder.





The movie was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release but the second wave of the pandemic altered the makers'' plan.





It will now premiere on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on June 30.





Balak said even though the film was designed as a theatrical experience, the digital release will ensure the movie reaches a wider audience across the world.





"We shot the film keeping in mind that it would have a theatrical release. Because it also has supernatural elements, theatres provide a good ambience, with the sound effects. We had planned it for theatres but didn't expect the second wave.





"It's great that we have the platform of Amazon. With theatres, we wouldn't have got this wide a reach."





Balak, who worked as a cinematographer on two films, "The Train" in 2010 and "Of the People" in 2008, said he turned to feature direction because he found the script of "Cold Case" powerful.





Writer Sreenath V Nath had developed a plot and discussed it with Balak, a year and half before the pandemic.





Balak said he made his collaborators, Jomon T John and Shameer Muhammed, read the script, who instantly came on board to back it. John is also attached to the film as a cinematographer.





"Then producer Anto Joseph came in. The casting was smooth too. Everything fell in place, because we had a good script," he added.





"Cold Case" also features Aditi Balan, Anil Nedumangad, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli and Suchitra Pillai.



