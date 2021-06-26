‘Good Girls’ cancelled at NBC

Los Angeles :

According to Variety, the series will not be shopped elsewhere by studio Universal Television despite being a decent draw on Netflix.





Created by Jenna Bans, the series also starred Reno Wilson, Lidya Jewett, Isaiah Stannard, and Matthew Lillard. Bill Krebs and Carla Banks-Waddles served as co-showrunners and executive producers alongside Bans, Mark Wilding and Michael Weaver.





NBC also recently axed the dramas ''Manifest'', ''Debris'', and ''Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.''