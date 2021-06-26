Nathan Fielder to write, direct and star in HBO comedy 'The Rehearsal'

Los Angeles :

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fielder will star in, write and direct the show, which has been picked up straight to series at the premium cable network.





The series is set in a world where nothing seems to ever work out as you had hoped, Nathan Fielder gives people the opportunity to rehearse for their own lives. Fielder broke out with comedy show ''Nathan For You'', which ran for four seasons on Comedy Central and ended in 2018.





''The Rehearsal'' is part of Fielder's overall deal with HBO, which he signed in 2019. As part of the deal, he also executive produces critical breakout docuseries ''How To… With John Wilson''.





HBO has not yet revealed whether ''The Rehearsal'' was scripted or docuseries similar to ''How To''.