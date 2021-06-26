Fashion is what we choose to wear and how we do it: Yuvan Shankar Raja

Chennai :

He was accompanied by his wife Zafroon Nisa. We spotted something that many failed to which is Yuvan’s bi-colored laces in his sneakers.





The composer was seen wearing an orange-laced sneaker in his left leg while his right leg was a black-laced one. This is quite a trend in South-East Asian countries like Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand since the last decade.





While many in India are still contemplating this trend, DT Next asked Yuvan if it is his designer wife Zafroon who suggested it, he laughed for a moment and said, “No, it wasn’t Zafroon’s idea but mine.













” Usually, such bi-colored laces have a strong anti-racist statement or could be on the lines of celebrating Pride Month. Yuvan said, “What we choose to do is fashion. It could be wearing bi-coloured laces or unbuttoned shirts. At the end of the day, it is our choice. What we choose to wear and how we do it is what defines one’s style or fashion.”