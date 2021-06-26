Atlee approaches Nayan for female lead in SRK’s film

Chennai :

Sources in the know told DT Next, “Atlee and Nayan’s combination is likely to continue after Raja Rani and Bigil with Shah Rukh Khan’s film. The director had already approached Nayanthara and had discussed the project. This is most likely to be Nayanthara’s Bollywood debut. Also, this is being planned as a pan-Indian flick. So roping in Nayanthara as the female lead would do a world of good for the movie in the southern movie market as well.” Nayanthara meanwhile has Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and has also been reported to reprise Manju Warrier’s role opposite Chiranjeevi in the Telugu remake of Malayalam film Lucifer. The actress has also signed a two-film deal with SR Prabhu’s Dream Warrior Pictures.