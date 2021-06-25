Planning To Do At Least Two Films Every Year: Havish

Chennai :

Speaking to the media on his birthday, Havish says that he has big plans in store for himself and his production house.





How did you spend the lockdown?





I spent most of my time playing video games and watching films, but I also listened to a few scripts. I had to stay away from my parents for two-and-a-half months because I was afraid of infecting them. Finally, on my birthday, I got to seek their blessings.





Did you finalise any scripts in the lockdown?





I have locked three scripts. One is a family entertainer, the other is an action love story and the third one is an action film on a sports backdrop. I will let you know their details soon.





What kind of roles are you looking forward to now?





I like to do challenging roles more than regular characters. It's also a reason why I made fewer movies. The audience at present also seems to prefer different kinds of movies, but I will make sure to do at least two films in a year.





How do you manage being an actor and producer?





I am from a business family so, production was never difficult. It is just about having the right time and ensuring everything goes as per the plan. We need to do everything right, keeping a check on the final audit.





Tell us about the studio and the university you plan on setting up.





We are planning a studio in Kukatpally as well as a university. We are going to build a green screen studio there. When it comes to a university, we plan to make it one of the best universities in Asia. It is not my dream but it is my responsibility to continue the legacy of our grandparents.





Tell us about 'Khiladi' and the other films you are producing.





'Khiladi' is going to be the most stylish thriller Ravi Teja has ever acted in his career. It will be more stylish than 'Kick'. The movie came out very well. 'Rakshasudu' is being remade in Hindi. We sold the rights to Akshay Kumar. A star hero is also keen on 'Khiladi' Hindi remake rights. From now on, we are going to make more films with big heroes under our banner.