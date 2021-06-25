Raghava Lawrence’s next titled Adhigaaram

Chennai :

Titled Adhigaaram, the film will be directed by Durai Senthilkumar and will be jointly produced by Vetrimaaran. Adhigaaram also marks the collaboration of Kathiresan and Vetrimaaran for the first time in 10 years after Aadukalam. The first look poster of the film was unveiled on Thursday in which Raghava Lawrence is seen working in a slaughterhouse. The film that is being made on a grand scale will be shot in Malaysia for 50 days and then across India. The movie will go on floors later this year. The rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon.