Dhanush hikes his salary to Rs 50 crore for his trilingual

Actor-producer Dhanush who has delivered back-to-back theatrical success in the last few years has now doubled his salary to Rs 50 crore. The actor has charged a whopping remuneration of Rs 50 crore for his trilingual film directed by Sekhar Kammula.
Chennai:
The film will be produced by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao. Dhanush will be returning to Chennai in July after completing The Gray Man and immediately start shooting for D43 with Karthick Naren and join the shoot of Sekhar Kammula’s movie. He will also begin shooting for Selvaraghavan’s Naane Varuven later this year. “Dhanush’s earlier projects were committed a few years ago. He has signed fresh projects after winning the National Award, which is justifiable. Also, it is trilingual and Dhanush has a pan-India market,” a source told DT Next.
