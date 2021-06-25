Dhanush hikes his salary to Rs 50 crore for his trilingual

Chennai :

The film will be produced by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao. Dhanush will be returning to Chennai in July after completing The Gray Man and immediately start shooting for D43 with Karthick Naren and join the shoot of Sekhar Kammula’s movie. He will also begin shooting for Selvaraghavan’s Naane Varuven later this year. “Dhanush’s earlier projects were committed a few years ago. He has signed fresh projects after winning the National Award, which is justifiable. Also, it is trilingual and Dhanush has a pan-India market,” a source told DT Next.