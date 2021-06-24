Jennifer Aniston has no plans to marry but hopes to find 'fantastic partner'

Washington :

In a conversation with People magazine, Jennifer said that she has no plans to get married again but is interested in living an enjoyable life with a fantastic partner.





"Oh God, I don't know, It's not on my radar. I'm interested in finding a fantastic partner and just living an enjoyable life and having fun with one another. That's all we should hope for. It doesn't have to be etched in stone in legal documents," the 52-year-old actor said. When asked if she finds the potential in online dating, Jennifer replied, "Absolutely no. I'm going to just stick to the normal ways of dating. Having someone ask you out. That's the way I would prefer it."





The Emmy-winning star also admitted to People magazine that she is "blessed" in her life saying, "I'm in a really peaceful place. I have a job that I love, I have people in my life who are everything to me, and I have beautiful dogs." The actor was married to Oscar winning-actor Brad Pritt from 2000 to 2005. They rekindled a friendship following his divorce with actor Angelina Jolie. Brad also attended Jennifer's 50th birthday in 2019. He and Jennifer also shared a friendly moment at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.





'The Morning Show' actor was later married to Justin Theroux, from 2015 to 2017. The two remain on friendly terms and still FaceTime each other. Meanwhile, in recent weeks, Brad has been linked to model Nicole Poturalski.