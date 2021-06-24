Chris Pratt on 'The Tomorrow War': I fight aliens, save the world, crack the occasional joke

Los Angeles :

"I just loved it from beginning to end," Pratt says, adding: "It's a fantastic original concept filled with humour and heart, but it's also a gigantic movie with a ton of action and visual spectacle. Best of all, it's grounded in real relationships. I have to confess, making a film where I get to fight aliens and save the world while cracking the occasional joke is right in my wheelhouse."





The actor found it cool to be part of the process and give his input as a producer.





"(Director) Chris McKay and his team of designers and visual effects artists pioneered incredible new technologies to bring the creatures to life in this movie, and it was extremely cool to be part of that process and give my input as an executive producer along the way," he says.





"The Tomorrow War" also features JK Simmons, Yvonne Strahovski, Keith Powers, Sam Richardson, Betty Gilpin and Edwin Hodge. The film is set to premier on July 2 on Amazon Prime Video.



