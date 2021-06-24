Alexander Skarsgard to lead Brandon Cronenberg's 'Infinity Pool'

Los Angeles :

Neon Studios, which had backed "Possessor", is once again collaborating with the filmmaker for the new project, reported Deadline.





The studio will co-finance and executive produce the film alongside Topic Studios.





"Infinity Pool" follows James and Em, a young couple who are rich, in love, and on vacation.





"Their all-inclusive resort boasts island tours and gleaming beaches. But outside of the hotel gates waits something much more dangerous and seductive, beyond the edge of paradise," the official logline read.





Skarsgard, who was most recently seen in "Godzilla vs. Kong", will serve as executive producer alongside Tom Quinn, Jeff Deutchman, Emily Thomas, Michael Bloom, Maria Zuckerman, Ryan Heller, Hengameh Panahi and Charlotte Mickie.





Karen Harnisch and Andrew Cividino of Film Forge, Noah Segal and Christina Piovesan of Elevation Pictures, and Rob Cotterill are producing the movie.





Skarsgard will next star in filmmaker Robert Eggers'' "The Northman" as well as the third season of HBO hit series "Succession".