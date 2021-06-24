Nayanthara is part of Chiru’s Lucifer remake

Chennai :

The film will be helmed by Mohan Raja and the director is in talks with leading actors from the country to play pivotal roles. Actors like Salman Khan, Nayanthara, and Keerthy Suresh were approached to play crucial characters and none of them are said to be confirmed as of now.





However, a source says that after Thani Oruvan and Velaikkaran, Nayanthara has agreed to be part of the film and is looking to accommodate dates once the film goes on floors. “She will be reprising Manju Warrier’s role of Priyadarshini Ramdas in the film. She has completed shooting for Netrikann and will shoot for Lucifer Telugu remake in a single schedule.”