Leena Manimekalai’s Maadathy to stream on OTT today

Chennai :

The film has been screened at several national and international film festivals so far, including Busan International Film Festival, Third Eye Asian Film Festival, Chicago South Asian Film Festival, Kolkata International Film Festival, and Latin American FICCI 60, to name a few.





Maadathy was also honoured with FIPRESCI Jury Award, and three more awards Best Film, Best Actress, and Best Cinematography at Aurangabad International Film Festival in 2020. Maadathy has music by Karthik Raja and cinematography by Jeff Dolen, Abinandhan Ramanujan, and Karthik Muthukumar.