STR’s next likely to be produced by AGS Entertainment

STR’s Maanadu directed by Venkat Prabhu is due to release in theatres later this year
Chennai: The latest buzz we hear is that the actor’s next after Nadhigalile Neeraadhum Sooriyan will be produced by AGS Entertainment. A source in the know told DT Next, “STR recently had a casual chat with Archana Kalpathi and were discussing their upcoming projects. That is when this idea surfaced. The production company is now listening to stories and will lock a script soon. An official announcement will be made only in a few months and not immediately.”
