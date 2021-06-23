Vishal, Karthik Thangavelu film announcement soon

Chennai :

Though it has been finalised that Five Star Films headed by Kathiresan will produce one of his films it is unsure whether it would be Vishal 32 or Vishal 33. On Monday, the production house tweeted that they are all set to make a big announcement soon. Tinseltown sources told DT Next that the makers are finally announcing the much-awaited project of Vishal that will be directed by Karthik Thangavelu and will have Priya Bhavanishankar playing the female lead.





“As of now Vishal is focused on his 31st film and is shooting in Hyderabad in full swing. There is no confirmation whether Muthaiah will direct 32nd or it will be Karthik. We will know in a few days’ time,” a tinseltown source told us. Vishal also has Thupparivaalan 2 and another untitled project which will be his directorials that will go on floors in the first half of 2022.