Swara Bhasker, Divya Dutta' s 'Sheer Qorma' to be screened at Indian Film Festival Stuttgart

Sharing the news on her Twitter handle, Swara wrote: "HUGE! #SheerQorma will have its German Premiere at the prestigious #IFFStuttgart ! Also nominated for the Best Film Award and German Star of India Award. Grateful to the entire team at Indisches Filmfestival Stuttgart! #IFFStuttgart A film by @futterwackening #LoveWins." Director Faraz, too, shared the news on his Instagram account.





"SheerQorma will have its German Premiere at the prestigious @iff.stuttgart! Elated to share that we are also nominated for the Best Film Award and German Star of India Award. Grateful to the entire team at Indisches Filmfestival Stuttgart! #IFFStuttgart," he wrote. 'Sheer Qorma' also starred actors Shabana Azmi, Priya Malik and Jitin Gulati.





