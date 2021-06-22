Swara Bhasker, Divya Dutta' s 'Sheer Qorma' to be screened at Indian Film Festival Stuttgart

Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta-starrer 'Sheer Qorma' is all set to be screened at the upcoming edition of Indian Film Festival Stuttgart (IFFS), which will take place from July 21 to 25. Directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, 'Sheer Qorma' is based on an LGBTQ+ theme and it narrates a story of love between two women (played by Divya and Swara).
HUGE! #SheerQorma will have its German Premiere at the prestigious #IFFStuttgart ! ✨ Also nominated for the Best Film Award & German Star of India Award 🌈✨ Grateful to the entire team at Indisches Filmfestival Stuttgart! #IFFStuttgart A film by @futterwackening#LoveWinspic.twitter.com/fy2dcAYRYi— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 22, 2021
