Suriya and Jyothika receive COVID-19 vaccine

Mumbai :

Suriya, 45, took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself and his wife getting vaccinated. The Tamil actor had tested positive for COVID-19 in February. Actors Radhika Apte and Soha Ali Khan also gave a health update to their fans and followers on social media.





The central government launched the nationwide drive in March this year to vaccinate everyone above 60 years of age and those aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities.





From May 1, the central and state governments started vaccinating people aged between 18 and 44.





India recorded 42,640 COVID infections, the lowest in 91 days, taking the total tally of cases to 2,99,77,861, while active cases fell below 7 lakh after 79 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.







