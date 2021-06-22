Vijay Devarakonda dismisses reports of OTT release of 'Liger'

Mumbai :

The bilingual film, which will also feature Ananya Pandey, is being directed by Puri Jagannadh of Mahesh Babu-starrer 'Pokkiri' fame.





On Monday, the 'Arjun Reddy' actor took to Twitter and shared a photo of a regional media report that claimed that the makers have been approached by a leading streaming service to buy the film and its satellite rights for a whopping Rs 200 crore.





"Too little. I'll do more in the theatres," the 32-year-old actor, who plays a boxer in the upcoming film, wrote in response.





The film, which is being simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi, also stars Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy and Makarand Deshpande.





The Hindi version will be presented by Dharma Productions' Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.





The film is scheduled to be released theatrically in India on September 9 in five languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.